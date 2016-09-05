It’s about time! Fox17 is reporting that Michigan Street in Downtown Grand Rapids could start getting fixed as early as next week!

If you’ve driven along Michigan Street, you’ve probably noticed it’s one of the WORST streets in West Michigan, well unless you’re also talking about 131 or M-6, but for the Van Andel Institute and all the medical centers to be located on Michigan, it’s surprising how bad of shape the road is in...

