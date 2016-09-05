Contact Us
See Hot Wings’ Truck Wrap

A few weeks back, we had a little contest on the show. We each ran a 40-yard dash. Since we love betting, we determined that the show member with the slowest 40 time had to receive some kind of punishment...

Sexy Green Chick

St. Pat’s is a Fun Lie

Everyone has a great time on St. Patrick's Day, celebrating the great Irish Saint who brought Christianity to Ireland, kicked out the poor, legless snakes, and used a shamrock to teach about the Holy Trinity. Also, leprechauns are super important for the day, and everything is supposed to be green. Or is it?

2017 GRD Cardboard Bobsled Derby

Cardboard Bobsled Photos

WGRD hit the slopes at Cannonsburg with Modelo and Pacifico, for the 7th Annual GRD Cardboard Bobsled Derby! We had a ton of fun with everyone who came out and built bobsleds. There were smiles all around, as the cardboard (mostly) held together to get the teams down the hill.

courtesy City of Grand Rapids
courtesy City of Grand Rapids
Finally, They’re Going To Fix Michigan Street This Spring

By Rob Sparks 1 hour ago | Channel 95.7

It’s about time! Fox17 is reporting that Michigan Street in Downtown Grand Rapids could start getting fixed as early as next week!

If you’ve driven along Michigan Street, you’ve probably noticed it’s one of the WORST streets in West Michigan, well unless you’re also talking about 131 or M-6, but for the Van Andel Institute and all the medical centers to be located on Michigan, it’s surprising how bad of shape the road is in...

hqdefault11
Magna Mirrors – Office Invasion with Johnnie Week 6

By Johnnie Walker 2 hours ago

This week, on GRD's Office Invasion, Ben and the team over at Magna Mirrors won free lunch from Little Caesars Pizza, including pizza, cheese bread, cinnamon dessert, and pop! We met Ben and learned a little about what Magna Mirrors does.

Google Maps
Google Maps
One West Michigan Town Tops List Of SAFEST Places To Live In Michigan

By Rob Sparks 2 hours ago | Channel 95.7

Are you living in the safest city in Michigan?  There’ a good chance you do or at least know someone who does!

The website homesnacks.net (I know, it’s hard to take this website serious because of their name, but I promise, you’ll like their results,) recently decided to try to find the safest cities to live in here in Michigan...

