See Hot Wings’ Truck Wrap
A few weeks back, we had a little contest on the show. We each ran a 40-yard dash. Since we love betting, we determined that the show member with the slowest 40 time had to receive some kind of punishment...
A few weeks back, we had a little contest on the show. We each ran a 40-yard dash. Since we love betting, we determined that the show member with the slowest 40 time had to receive some kind of punishment...
Everyone has a great time on St. Patrick's Day, celebrating the great Irish Saint who brought Christianity to Ireland, kicked out the poor, legless snakes, and used a shamrock to teach about the Holy Trinity. Also, leprechauns are super important for the day, and everything is supposed to be green. Or is it?
WGRD hit the slopes at Cannonsburg with Modelo and Pacifico, for the 7th Annual GRD Cardboard Bobsled Derby! We had a ton of fun with everyone who came out and built bobsleds. There were smiles all around, as the cardboard (mostly) held together to get the teams down the hill.
It’s about time! Fox17 is reporting that Michigan Street in Downtown Grand Rapids could start getting fixed as early as next week!
If you’ve driven along Michigan Street, you’ve probably noticed it’s one of the WORST streets in West Michigan, well unless you’re also talking about 131 or M-6, but for the Van Andel Institute and all the medical centers to be located on Michigan, it’s surprising how bad of shape the road is in...
Today on Segment 16, the guys talk about huge expansion at Meijer Gardens, and then try to get an update on the wrap on Hot Wings' truck.
This week, on GRD's Office Invasion, Ben and the team over at Magna Mirrors won free lunch from Little Caesars Pizza, including pizza, cheese bread, cinnamon dessert, and pop! We met Ben and learned a little about what Magna Mirrors does.
Are you living in the safest city in Michigan? There’ a good chance you do or at least know someone who does!
The website homesnacks.net (I know, it’s hard to take this website serious because of their name, but I promise, you’ll like their results,) recently decided to try to find the safest cities to live in here in Michigan...
A high school student is a hero for saving his friend's life while cameras rolled.
It's Go Orange Day!
Join us along with Kids' Food Basket as we raise awareness and money to fight childhood hunger in West Michigan.
Serj Tankian delivered one of the most moving performances of his career, singing 'The Rains of Castamere' at the 'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience.
The animated rap group the Gorillaz dropped four new videos on YouTube this week in the lead up to their album release on April 28.
And it appears the cartoon band may be from Michigan, because in one of the videos, a Michigan plate is clearly visible on their car.
A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.